Watch: Tour pro four-putts from 13 feet at Sony Open

As if we needed any more proof that 13 is an unlucky number.

Ted Potter Jr. was comfortably inside the top 10 Sunday at the Sony Open and facing a 13-footer for par at the par-4 13th hole at Waialae Country Club. Four putts later, he was in the hole for triple bogey.

Warning: This video may be hard to stomach.

Knowing Potter, though, if he can bounce back from missing all 24 cuts on the Web.com Tour in 2004, then he can rebound from a nightmare four-putt.