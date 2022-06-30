How to watch the Tour de France 2022: Schedule, streaming, more originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 2022 Tour de France starts Thursday with a 13km individual time trial in Copenhagen and ends on July 24 with its traditional finish on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

Could we see a three-peat champion crowned this year? That could be the case as Slovenian Tadej Pogacar looks to make it three in row, having won the last two Tours.

Could this be the year we see a U.S. cyclist take the Tour de France crown? Sepp Kuss and Brandon McNulty are a few of the American hopefuls that are looking to bring back an eligible win at the event for the first time since Greg LeMond's back-to-back victories in 1989 and 1990.

Check out everything you need to know as the gears get cranking for all 176 riders (22 teams with eight riders per team) on this grueling and tough 21-stage event.

Where can you watch the Tour de France and what time does it start?

You can catch all 21 stages on Peacock and USA Network from July 1 through July 24. Full coverage begins with Stage 1 on Friday at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Action can also be streamed on the NBC Sports app.

Tour de France 2022 schedule

For those keeping track, the 2022 Tour de France is set to take place during a span of 24 days.

Cyclists will go through a daily contested stage and see a total of three rest days during the event. The first rest day lands on July 4 (between Stages 3 and 4), the second is set for July 11 (between Stages 9 and 10), and the final one comes on July 18 (between Stages 15 and 16).