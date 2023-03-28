How to watch the Tour of Flanders – live streaming

Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar battle on the Paterberg at the 2022 Tour of Flanders

It's here! The 2023 Tour of Flanders and Tour of Flanders Women are coming up this weekend on Sunday, April 2, with the cream of the crop of the Classics peloton taking on the toughest cobbles and hills that Flanders has to offer at the second Monument of the season.

We've been waiting all spring for the peloton to tackle Belgian cycling's hallowed ground and the famed cobbled climbs of the Paterberg, Koppenberg, and Oude Kwaremont. Now we're edging ever closer to one of the biggest races on the calendar.

The biggest names in the men's and women's pelotons will reconvene in Brugge and Oudenaarde to kick off the festivities on Sunday morning, with reigning champions Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) heading the bill.

Van der Poel will face a brutal list of top riders as he faces off against Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), Julian Alaphilippe (Soudal-QuickStep), Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo), Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Circus-Wanty), Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers), and Matej Mohorič (Bahrain Victorious) and more.

Meanwhile, Kopecky will run the gauntlet to battle against Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), Grave Brown, Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (FDJ-Suez), Elisa Longo Borghini, Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo), Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep), among others, while Lorena Wiebes and Demi Vollering join her at SD Worx.

Cyclingnews will be bringing you full reports, results, news, interviews, and analysis throughout the race. Read on to find out how to watch the Tour of Flanders via live stream, no matter your location, with ExpressVPN.

Check below for the Tour of Flanders men's route and Tour of Flanders Women route plus start list information, and scroll down for all your Gent-Wevelgem live streaming needs.

Tour of Flanders 2023 map

Tour of Flanders Women 2023 map

Tour of Flanders live streams

Follow Cyclingnews on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for alerts on important stories and action during the races.

If you're in the UK, or any one of many European countries, the race will be aired live and in full on GCN+ and Eurosport – via Discovery+.

A subscription to Discovery+ costs £6.99/$9.15 per month, or £59.99/$78.51 for a 12-month pass. A year's subscription to GCN+ costs £39.99.

For cycling fans in the USA or Canada, Flobikes is your port of call for live coverage. A year-long subscription will set you back $150 in the USA and $209.99 in Canada, with monthly prices running at higher rates.

In Australia, public broadcaster SBS will be streaming the action.

Belgian broadcasters Sporza and RTBF will be airing the race if you fancy some local flavour.

