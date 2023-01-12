WATCH: Touching tribute for J.J. Watt’s retirement

Former Wisconsin Badger J.J. Watt has officially hung up his cleats following the conclusion of the 2022 NFL season, retiring after a Hall of Fame caliber 12-year career.

The Pewaukee native laced them up for the last time in Week 18 as a member of the Arizona Cardinals, recording five tackles, including two sacks, in the team’s 38-13 loss to the 49ers.

Watt will finish his career as a three-time AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year amongst other accolades, recording 114.5 sacks as a member of the Houston Texans and the Arizona Cardinals.

On this week’s episode of Hard Knocks In Season: The Arizona Cardinals, the team put together a touching tribute video for their exiting star. Watt quickly becomes emotional as his family, friends and colleagues congratulated him on his storied career.

