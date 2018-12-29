How to Watch Tottenham vs. Wolves: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

Tottenham will take on Wolves at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 29.

Spurs defeated Bournemouth 5–0 in their last match on Wednesday. Christian Eriksen netted Tottenham's first goal at the 16-minute mark and Son Heung-min added another two to the tally. Lucas Moura and Harry Kane scored two more goals for the Spurs in the win.

Wolves faced Fulham in their last match. The match finished with a 1–1 draw after Wolves tied the game in the 85th-minute with a goal from Romain Saiss.

How to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: NBCSN

Live stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TVor anytime, anywhere here.