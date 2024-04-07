How to watch Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest: TV channel and live stream for Premier League game today

Tottenham welcome Nottingham Forest in a slightly unusual kick-off time for the Premier League.

The original meeting was scheduled for Monday Night Football but was rescheduled for 6pm BST this evening due to rail and tube strikes.

Spurs entertain former manager Nuno Espirito Santo as they look to keep up the pace with Aston Villa in fourth and ahead of Manchester United in sixth, albeit fifth place may yet be enough to qualify for the Champions League.

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch.

Where to watch Tottenham vs Nottingham Forest

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts after the Manchester United vs Liverpool match with kick-off at 6pm BST.

Live stream: Subscribers will be able to watch on a live stream via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s dedicated match blog! Dan Kilpatrick will be providing expert analysis from the ground.