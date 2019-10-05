Watch Tottenham Hotspur Stadium undergo transformation from soccer to football ahead of Bears-Raiders

Dan Santaromita
NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears are in London ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The stadium and field had to undergo some changes to switch from one kind of football to another.

Tottenham hosted Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday (and got crushed 7-2, leading to jokes about giving up a touchdown before the NFL teams even got there). After the tenants of the stadium finished on Tuesday, work began to prepare the stadium for the Bears and Raiders.

NFL UK and Tottenham both tweeted out time lapse videos of the transformation. The NFL UK version shows the changes from one camera angle.

The Tottenham one gives a more detailed look at some of the individual changes that are required to get the field ready. The soccer pitch is rolled away and the football turf is put in place.

 

