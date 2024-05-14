Watch: Tornado appears to rip through Missouri golf course designed by Tiger Woods’ firm

Payne’s Valley, a course in Branson, Missouri, designed by Tiger Woods’ TGR Design team, is known for being a challenging track, even though its fairways are some of the widest for a top-level course.

In fact, the course — part of the Big Cedar Lodge complex spawned by Bass Pro Shops magnate Johnny Morris — is ranked third in the state on Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play, right behind sister courses Ozarks National and Buffalo Ridge.

The course is known for its spectacular 19th hole, which was the backdrop for an incredible par-3 contest during the site’s debut, when Woods, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose squared off in the Payne’s Valley Cup.

But this week, the course was making the social media rounds for something far more dangerous — a tornado that appeared to rip through while patrons were playing.

The course can be stretched to 7,370 yards off the back and plays to a par of 72, the site is atop various ridgelines stretching out beneath the clubhouse and there’s hardly a flat spot on the property.

The course pays tribute to the late Payne Stewart, who hailed from the area and became a World Golf Hall of Famer.

A call to the Payne’s Valley pro shop to confirm the tornado referred Golfweek to a PR team that did not answer.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek