WATCH: Top plays from Wisconsin’s win over Arizona State

Thanks to a tremendous first half on both sides of the football, Wisconsin finished their season in the win column with a 20-13 victory over Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Thursday night.

From backups in the secondary stepping up, to pressuring the quarterback by way of Nick Herbig and friends, Wisconsin dominated the game on the defensive side of the ball, as they have in every win this season.

The first half saw Braelon Allen pass the century mark on the ground, while Graham Mertz connected on a set of big plays to give Wisconsin a 20-6 lead at the break. From there, Wisconsin’s defense held on as the Badger offense was able to put together a fourth-quarter drive that lasted nearly ten minutes and ultimately ended with the clock running out.

Here is a look at top plays from Wisconsin’s bowl win, courtesy of Wisconsin football: