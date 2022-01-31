WATCH: Top plays from Wisconsin’s 66-60 win over Minnesota

Wisconsin was able to hold on late in a close Border Battle as Johnny Davis scored the final 6 points of the afternoon in a 66-60 win.

Four Wisconsin Badgers reached double figures, as Davis led the way with 16 points, Tyler Wahl added 15, Brad Davison poured in 14, and Steven Crowl tacked on 11. With the win, a team picked to finish tenth in the Big Ten preseason poll is currently sitting at the top of the conference standings on January 30. Wisconsin is at 8-2 in league play, tied with Illinois for the top spot in the Big Ten.

Here is a look at top plays from Wisconsin’s win courtesy of Wisconsin basketball on Twitter: