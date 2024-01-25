Watch: Top plays from Texas A&M’s 63-57 win vs. Missouri

Texas A&M is not playing the greatest offensive basketball right now, but they have found a way to win their last 3 of 4 games. What looked to be a disastrous 1-3 start to SEC play has now evened out for the Aggies, who sit at 3-3 with a chance to make a run.

I’m unsure if A&M will ever shoot about 40% at any point this season, even while getting good looks. With as many shots as they do miss them, being the top offensive rebounding team in the nation gives them plenty of second-chance opportunities and that has been the saving grace to keep them on most of the games this year.

A complete team effort on the defensive side of the ball against the Missouri Tigers led to double-digit turnovers and aggressive play in the paint gave the Aggies multiple trips to the free-throw line which ultimately made the difference in the game. Below, you can check out some of the best plays from the 63-57 win over Missouri at Reed Arena.

Wade Taylor hits a big three after the Coleman steal

big hen 🤲 4 pic.twitter.com/HhlIMi9T8s — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) January 24, 2024

Hefner gets a rare charge that leads to points

Radford getting the dirty work done

Solo slams down the alley-oop from Boots

what goes up must come down 💥 pic.twitter.com/hlvDGleVi0 — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) January 24, 2024

Nothing better than a home win

you knoW the vibes 🎺🪚👍 pic.twitter.com/9haUeMcvY3 — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) January 24, 2024

