Watch: Top plays from Texas A&M’s upset win over No. 6 Tennessee

Don’t look now, but the Aggie basketball team is surging at the right moment after knocking off a hot Tennessee Vols team. Tyrece Radford has been essentially unstoppable driving to the basket and Wade Taylor has looked like the SEC Player of the Year the last few weeks. They had one of their better shooting outputs of the season at 46.7% from the field and 39.3% from beyond the arc.

The high-energy pair of Soloman “Solo” Washington and Andersson “The Dominican Dennis Rodman” Garcia did a lot of the dirty work in the paint. Together, they combined for 17 points and a mind-blowing 24 rebounds, with 12 of those being offensive rebounds.

Over the past two games, Garcia has pulled off an unbelievable personal feat, recording 33 rebounds in the span three days.

Coach Buzz Williams discussed some adjustments to prepare for the No. 6 Tennessee Vols.

“Offensively we made some unique adjustments that we’ve never done. And defensively, we did the same. So much attention went to three [Dalton Knecht] and rightfully so, but those other guys, if they play without three, they’re more than good enough to beat us. So, we had to make unique adjustments that our staff was spot on with. Our guys absorbed it, and as the game was going those adjustments were helpful. Then, we began to expand on it because the players were picking up on some of it. Any time that’s happening I think that’s a sign of great growth for your group.”

The Aggies have something cooking and Buzz is the chef making all work.

Below, you can check out some of the best highlights from the win on Saturday.

Solo with an early turnaround jumper to put the Aggies up early

solo spin cycle 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/Jqx3ZXcDZ1 — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) February 11, 2024

Wade Taylor was just getting started

if nobody got me 4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/96RVpGD8Z8 — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) February 11, 2024

Big time ally-oop from Radford to Henry

"Four" with another one

Jace Carter with a big time block

Offensive rebounding and ball movement = Second chance points

Wade Taylor with the and one

rowdy levels off the charts 🔊 pic.twitter.com/wugvoshTi0 — Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) February 11, 2024

Jace Carter with the highlight dunk

Game Over 85-69 dub

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire