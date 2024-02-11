Watch: Top plays from Texas A&M’s upset win over No. 6 Tennessee
Don’t look now, but the Aggie basketball team is surging at the right moment after knocking off a hot Tennessee Vols team. Tyrece Radford has been essentially unstoppable driving to the basket and Wade Taylor has looked like the SEC Player of the Year the last few weeks. They had one of their better shooting outputs of the season at 46.7% from the field and 39.3% from beyond the arc.
The high-energy pair of Soloman “Solo” Washington and Andersson “The Dominican Dennis Rodman” Garcia did a lot of the dirty work in the paint. Together, they combined for 17 points and a mind-blowing 24 rebounds, with 12 of those being offensive rebounds.
Over the past two games, Garcia has pulled off an unbelievable personal feat, recording 33 rebounds in the span three days.
Coach Buzz Williams discussed some adjustments to prepare for the No. 6 Tennessee Vols.
“Offensively we made some unique adjustments that we’ve never done. And defensively, we did the same. So much attention went to three [Dalton Knecht] and rightfully so, but those other guys, if they play without three, they’re more than good enough to beat us. So, we had to make unique adjustments that our staff was spot on with. Our guys absorbed it, and as the game was going those adjustments were helpful. Then, we began to expand on it because the players were picking up on some of it. Any time that’s happening I think that’s a sign of great growth for your group.”
The Aggies have something cooking and Buzz is the chef making all work.
Below, you can check out some of the best highlights from the win on Saturday.
Solo with an early turnaround jumper to put the Aggies up early
solo spin cycle 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/Jqx3ZXcDZ1
— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) February 11, 2024
Wade Taylor was just getting started
if nobody got me 4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/96RVpGD8Z8
— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) February 11, 2024
Big time ally-oop from Radford to Henry
.@Tyreceradford23 🤝 @hencoleman3 https://t.co/ZzSxVpfZGY pic.twitter.com/6o0Hl2VUdw
— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) February 11, 2024
"Four" with another one
📍 @JaceCarter0 pic.twitter.com/TrCAEqwfkS
— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) February 11, 2024
Jace Carter with a big time block
📍 @JaceCarter0 pic.twitter.com/TrCAEqwfkS
— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) February 11, 2024
Offensive rebounding and ball movement = Second chance points
"that's what they do" pic.twitter.com/8G7Swd2JaI
— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) February 11, 2024
Wade Taylor with the and one
rowdy levels off the charts 🔊 pic.twitter.com/wugvoshTi0
— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) February 11, 2024
Jace Carter with the highlight dunk
#SCTop10 we got one for ya
🔨 @JaceCarter0 pic.twitter.com/G8Fw0YJ9Sm
— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) February 11, 2024
Game Over 85-69 dub
Thanks & #GigEm 🪚 pic.twitter.com/27FEVIJU4Q
— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) February 11, 2024