Watch: Top plays by Raiders CB Marcus Peters

The Raiders have signed one of the most productive cornerbacks in the NFL this week, inking a deal with Marcus Peters. The former first-round pick from the Kansas City Chiefs is one of the best ballhawks to enter the league in a long time.

But what can Peters bring to the team this season? Well, here is a look back at some of his top plays so far in the league via the NFL:

🔸 2015 DROY

🔸 3x Pro Bowler

🔸 2x First-Team All Pro

🔸 2019 League Leader in Pick-6s and INT yards The @Raiders added some 🔥 to their defensive roster. @marcuspeters pic.twitter.com/GTPx6ZpOTv — NFL (@NFL) July 24, 2023

Peters is widely expected to start as one of the team’s outside cornerbacks and Nate Hobbs will be the other. In nickel situations, Hobbs is likely to kick inside to the slot, where he played his best football in 2021.

The Raiders still need better play from their cornerbacks going into this year, but adding someone like Peters gives them a much more solid room. Peters is just 30 years old and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he was their top secondary player this season.

