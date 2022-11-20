Watch these top plays from Penn State vs. Rutgers
Penn State wrapped up its road portion of the regular season with a banger in New Jersey. Penn State left the state with an easy 55-10 victory over Rutgers to improve to 9-2 on the season with a shot at playing in a New Years Six bowl game very much within reach with one regular season game left to play.
It wasn’t the prettiest effort from Penn State early on, but a game ending with 55 points certainly has no shortage of big plays to entertain the fans from start to finish. And this game had a little bit of everything from start to finish with a special teams touchdown, a pair of defensive scores, and plenty of opportunities by young stars in the making to shine.
Here is a look back at some of the top plays from Penn State’s big road win at Rutgers in Week 12.
Nick Singleton with a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown
1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ YARD KICK RETURN TO THE HOUSE.@NickSingletonn x @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/KdCG1S3yBq
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 19, 2022
Rutgers NEARLY answers
The Scarlet Knights answer with their own big kick return. 👀@Ac_Hollywood_ x @RFootball pic.twitter.com/cuByPo1plR
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 19, 2022
Kobe King with the scoop and score
A little scoop and score action. 🤌@KobekingCTFB x @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/kseVtyTnUv
— Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) November 19, 2022
Penn State offense finally scores!
Wide open. 😎@PennStateFball x @GoPSUsports pic.twitter.com/8BMUPIgfVh
— Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) November 19, 2022
Sean Clifford keeps up right up the middle for six
1️⃣4️⃣ takes it in himself for 6️⃣. @seancliff14 x @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/R1PHPE60xM
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 19, 2022
Ji'Ayir Brown returns the fumble for another defensive TD
Make that ✌️ defensive touchdowns for @PennStateFball today. 😎 pic.twitter.com/njJ2IOmWP7
— Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) November 19, 2022
You can't stop him. You can only hope to, well, no, you just can't stop him
Who can stop him?!!?@PennStateFball's offense is tooo tough tonight 😤👀 pic.twitter.com/iaqpFTJsFW
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 19, 2022
Kaytron Allen is so smooth
These @PennStateFball freshmen are the real deal. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/10nUJu3Tyz
— Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) November 19, 2022
Also, get used to Drew Allar making things happen
This guy's gonna be good. 😀@AllarDrew x @PennStateFball pic.twitter.com/C5KiuIAqQh
— Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) November 19, 2022