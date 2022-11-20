Watch these top plays from Penn State vs. Rutgers

Penn State wrapped up its road portion of the regular season with a banger in New Jersey. Penn State left the state with an easy 55-10 victory over Rutgers to improve to 9-2 on the season with a shot at playing in a New Years Six bowl game very much within reach with one regular season game left to play.

It wasn’t the prettiest effort from Penn State early on, but a game ending with 55 points certainly has no shortage of big plays to entertain the fans from start to finish. And this game had a little bit of everything from start to finish with a special teams touchdown, a pair of defensive scores, and plenty of opportunities by young stars in the making to shine.

Here is a look back at some of the top plays from Penn State’s big road win at Rutgers in Week 12.

Nick Singleton with a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown

Rutgers NEARLY answers

The Scarlet Knights answer with their own big kick return. 👀@Ac_Hollywood_ x @RFootball pic.twitter.com/cuByPo1plR — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 19, 2022

Kobe King with the scoop and score

Penn State offense finally scores!

Story continues

Sean Clifford keeps up right up the middle for six

Ji'Ayir Brown returns the fumble for another defensive TD

Make that ✌️ defensive touchdowns for @PennStateFball today. 😎 pic.twitter.com/njJ2IOmWP7 — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) November 19, 2022

You can't stop him. You can only hope to, well, no, you just can't stop him

Who can stop him?!!?@PennStateFball's offense is tooo tough tonight 😤👀 pic.twitter.com/iaqpFTJsFW — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 19, 2022

Kaytron Allen is so smooth

These @PennStateFball freshmen are the real deal. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/10nUJu3Tyz — Penn State On BTN (@PennStateOnBTN) November 19, 2022

Also, get used to Drew Allar making things happen

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire