WATCH: Top plays from Najee Harris’ rookie season

Taking a running back in the first round of the NFL draft has become rare and risky business, but after one season, the Pittsburgh Steelers appear to have nailed their selection in last year’s first round.

After an impressive career at Alabama, Najee Harris hit the ground running at the pro level, rushing for 1,200 yards and seven touchdowns, while proving to be just as dangerous as a pass-catcher out of the backfield.

The No. 24 overall pick quickly became the engine that powered the Steelers offense, and that’s likely to continue in 2022.

Relive Harris’ impressive rookie campaign with this awesome highlight reel:

