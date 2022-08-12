WATCH: Top plays from Malik Willis’ preseason debut for Titans
Thursday night featured a pair of NFL preseason tilts, including a much-anticipated pro debut for one of this year’s top rookie quarterbacks.
Tennessee Titans third-round pick Malik Willis got the start at quarterback against the Baltimore Ravens, and didn’t waste any time showing off the playmaking ability that made him a star at the college level.
Check out some of his top highlights from Thursday night’s game:
MALIK WILLIS HAS ARRIVED.
📱: Stream #TENvsBAL on NFL+ https://t.co/AXsI2aWMg0 pic.twitter.com/Namb3PRZIv
— NFL (@NFL) August 12, 2022
Only the beginning for @malikwillis. 🔥 #Titans
📱: Stream #TENvsBAL on NFL+ https://t.co/AXsI2aWMg0 pic.twitter.com/GvQLvlXqTN
— NFL (@NFL) August 12, 2022
.@malikwillis showing off that arm 🚀
📱: Stream #TENvsBAL on NFL+ https://t.co/AXsI2aWMg0 pic.twitter.com/OGHz4ug5RM
— NFL (@NFL) August 12, 2022
He’s doing sidearm throws now?! @malikwillis
📱: Stream #TENvsBAL on NFL+ https://t.co/AXsI2aWMg0 pic.twitter.com/9CtqFTRGBJ
— NFL (@NFL) August 12, 2022
1
1