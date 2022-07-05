WATCH: Top plays from DeVonta Smith’s rookie season

In the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, the Philadelphia Eagles made a rare move, trading with a division rival to jump ahead of another one.

Philly moved up two spots from No. 12 overall, swapping with the Dallas Cowboys, and leap-frogging the New York Giants.

Their target? Alabama wide receiver and Heisman Trophy winner, DeVonta Smith.

On a team desperate for a true No. 1 target to emerge for Jalen Hurts, Smith quickly proved that his historic 2020 campaign for the Crimson Tide was anything but a flash in the pan. Smith tallied nearly 1,000 yards and five touchdowns through the air, showing off the polish, explosiveness, and route-running ability that made him nearly uncoverable in college.

Relive Smith’s impressive rookie season with this highlight reel:

