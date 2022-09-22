WATCH: Top plays from Bucs’ dominant defensive performance in Week 2

Despite their offensive struggles, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 2-0 to start the 2022 regular season, with back-to-back road victories against conference opponents.

That’s because the Bucs’ defense has been dominant in both of those games, allowing just 13 total points.

In Sunday’s 20-10 win over the New Orleans Saints, the Bucs racked up six sacks and five takeaways, forcing four of those turnovers in a nine-play span to help pull away in the late stages of the game.

Watch the video above to see Tampa Bay’s best defensive highlights from Sunday’s big win.

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire