WATCH: Top NFL rookie highlights from Week 3
The best rookie plays of Week 3! (by @bose) pic.twitter.com/TUDufS8I1h
— NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2021
Week 3 of the 2021 NFL regular season gave us plenty more big plays from this year’s rookie class, as some of the top prospects from this year’s draft delivered on the hype on game day.
It wasn’t just the big names making a splash this week, either, as some late-round picks made their presence known on the game’s biggest stage.
Watch the video above to see this week’s top rookie highlights.