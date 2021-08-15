WATCH: Top highlights from Trevor Lawrence’s NFL preseason debut

Ever since his freshman season at Clemson, NFL fans have been waiting to see what quarterback Trevor Lawrence can do at the pro level.

That moment finally came Saturday night, when the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft finally made his preseason debut for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence completed six of his nine pass attempts for 71 yards, including an impressive deep ball to Marvin Jones that beat blanket coverage.

Watch the video above to check out all the the best highlights from Lawrence’s first game action during Saturday night’s 23-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns.