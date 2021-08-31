WATCH: Top highlights from Trevor Lawrence’s preseason finale

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Luke Easterling
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Jacksonville Jaguars landed one of the best quarterback prospects in recent memory with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and Trevor Lawrence is already looking like the franchise passer they need him to be.

Lawrence finished off his first NFL preseason with a dominant performance against the Dallas Cowboys, completing 11 of his 12 passes for 139 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the first half.

Watch the video above to see all of his best plays from the exhibition finale.

Recommended Stories