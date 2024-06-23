Advertisement

WATCH: Top highlights from RB James Wilder’s career with Bucs

bucs wire
·4 min read

The early history of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is filled with plenty of low points, but one of the bright spots of those first two decades was one of the NFL’s most dynamic running backs, James Wilder.

Wilder was a dual-threat playmaker who could shred opposing defenses as both a runner and a receiver, putting up some of the best numbers in franchise history for the Bucs.

Many of Wilder’s franchise records stood for decades, and his place as a Bucs legend will be forever cemented.

In case you forgot just how special he was, check out this awesome highlight reel:

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire