WATCH: Top highlights from Kyle Pitts’ rookie season

It’s rare to see a tight end selected in the top five of the NFL draft, but Kyle Pitts is no ordinary player.

A dominant superstar at Florida, Pitts impressed the Atlanta Falcons enough for them to spend the No. 4 overall pick on him in the 2021 NFL draft. He quickly lived up to the hype, proving himself to be the matchup nightmare the Falcons were hoping he would be for opposing defenses.

Pitts topped 1,000 yards receiving as a rookie, flashing the rare athleticism that should quickly make him one of the most formidable pass-catchers in the entire league.

Relive his impressive rookie season with some of Pitts’ best highlights from last year:

