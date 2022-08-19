WATCH: Top highlights from George Pickens’ NFL preseason debut

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a huge steal when they landed Georgia wide receiver George Pickens in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft, and he’s already proving it on the field.

Pickens had an impressive start to his NFL career, even if it was just an exhibition game.

Watch the video above to see all the best highlights from Pickens’ NFL preseason debut against the Seattle Seahawks.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire