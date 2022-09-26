WATCH: Top highlights from Bucs’ Week 3 loss vs. Packers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers came up just short in their comeback attempt Sunday, falling 14-12 to the Green Bay Packers in their regular-season home opener.

Tampa Bay’s banged-up offense managed just one touchdown for the third straight game, and that didn’t come until the final seconds. The defense settled down after a slow start, but a dominant second half wasn’t enough for the Bucs to remain undefeated.

Watch the video above to see all the best highlights from Sunday’s game.

