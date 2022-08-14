WATCH: Top highlights from Bucs’ preseason opener vs. Dolphins
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Miami DolphinsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers dropped their preseason opener Saturday night against the Miami Dolphins, missing a last-second field goal that sealed a 26-24 defeat.
Even in a losing effort, the Bucs made some big plays on both sides of the ball throughout the game.
Here are Tampa Bay’s best highlights from this year’s first exhibition matchup:
A big play from @bigplay_10. 😤
📱: Stream #MIAvsTB on NFL+ https://t.co/GeyqBPd4dz pic.twitter.com/kEauQCOgxQ
— NFL (@NFL) August 13, 2022
.@T_muhneyy10 is not messing around. 📈
📱: Stream #MIAvsTB on NFL+ https://t.co/GeyqBPd4dz pic.twitter.com/WUPVkR2QRg
— NFL (@NFL) August 13, 2022
Perfect delivery from @BlaineGabbert to @JDFlash1x for 6. 🙌
📱: Stream #MIAvsTB on NFL+ https://t.co/GeyqBPd4dz pic.twitter.com/h20w2CT69R
— NFL (@NFL) August 13, 2022
Broken tackles and YAC from @T_muhneyy10 💪
📱: Stream #MIAvsTB on NFL+ https://t.co/GeyqBPd4dz pic.twitter.com/MCQTeISfRt
— NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2022
Ke'Shawn Vaughn adds another @Buccaneers TD!
📱: Stream #MIAvsTB on NFL+ https://t.co/GeyqBPd4dz pic.twitter.com/6Y4BAuGfxY
— NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2022
What a dime and what a snag.@ktrask9 and @jerrethsterns team up for 6!
📱: Stream #MIAvsTB on NFL+ https://t.co/GeyqBPd4dz pic.twitter.com/7y0zRJ8BvZ
— NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2022
A massive fourth down conversion to keep the drive going 🔥 @Buccaneers
📱: Stream #MIAvsTB on NFL+ https://t.co/GeyqBPd4dz pic.twitter.com/vqYvBT0fxe
— NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2022
What a throw and catch from the combo of @ktrask9 and @GrandmasterDT.
📱: Stream #MIAvsTB on NFL+ https://t.co/GeyqBPd4dz pic.twitter.com/QuBDMk2ktC
— NFL (@NFL) August 14, 2022
1
1