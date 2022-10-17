WATCH: Top highlights from Bucs’ 20-18 loss vs. Steelers

Week 6 was one to forget for Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans, as their team dropped a 28-10 shocker to the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road Sunday.

The Bucs’ offense struggled all game long, and the defense gave up tons of third-and-long conversions, despite facing lackluster quarterbacks and a secondary decimated by injuries.

If you can stomach it, feel free to watch the video above and relive some of the top plays from Sunday’s crushing defeat.

