WATCH: Top highlights from Bucs’ 20-10 Week 2 win vs. Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally beat the New Orleans Saints in the regular season for the first time in the Tom Brady era, taking down their NFC South rivals 20-10 on the road Sunday.

Thanks to another dominant defensive performance that included six sacks and five takeaways, the Bucs are now 2-0 to start the 2022 regular season, with both wins coming away from home against NFC opponents.

Watch the video above to see some of the best highlights from Sunday’s game.

List

Bucs 20, Saints 10: Postgame reaction from Tom Brady, Todd Bowles and more

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire