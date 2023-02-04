WATCH: Top highlights from the 2023 Senior Bowl game

Just like it does every year, the 2023 Senior Bowl gave some of the top college football talent in the country an opportunity to prove their mettle against on another all week in Mobile, with the benefit of NFL coaching, and in front of the league’s most important decision-makers.

A competitive week of practice culminated with Saturday’s all-star game, with the National squad taking home a 27-10 victory over the American side.

Here’s a look at all the top plays from Saturday’s game:

Special teams showing off in Mobile! 📺: @seniorbowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/2Qu0aw6kGE — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 4, 2023

.@UCF_Football long snapper Alex Ward worked on the Apache helicopter targeting system… but we can't show you proof because it's… well, it's classified (via @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/nVjrLggLxs — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 4, 2023

.@LouisvilleFB QB Malik Cunningham fumbles the snap but recovers for the TD! 📺: @seniorbowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/OOGFqCreLc — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 4, 2023

.@BoilerFootball TE Payne Durham gets in this time! He takes it in for the 2-point conversion for the National Team 🙌 📺: @seniorbowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/m0yQ9bI1KZ — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 4, 2023

It's all about effort 😅 📺: @seniorbowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/mN4MACg3as — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 4, 2023

The National Team forces the fumble! 📺: @seniorbowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/pRbOg3Ebqq — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 4, 2023

PICK-6! Anthony Johnson from @UVAFootball takes it to the 🏠 and @MaxDuggan_10 loves it! 📺: @seniorbowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/GaWa8HyqGf — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 4, 2023

Jake Haener finds Michael Wilson for the TD! A @FresnoStateFB to @StanfordFball connection for the National Team! 📺: @seniorbowl on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/ZZPWydGGcx — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 4, 2023

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire