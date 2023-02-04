WATCH: Top highlights from the 2023 Senior Bowl game

Luke Easterling
·2 min read

Just like it does every year, the 2023 Senior Bowl gave some of the top college football talent in the country an opportunity to prove their mettle against on another all week in Mobile, with the benefit of NFL coaching, and in front of the league’s most important decision-makers.

A competitive week of practice culminated with Saturday’s all-star game, with the National squad taking home a 27-10 victory over the American side.

Here’s a look at all the top plays from Saturday’s game:

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire

