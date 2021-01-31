WATCH: Top highlights from the 2021 Senior Bowl

Luke Easterling
·2 min read

The 2021 Senior Bowl is officially in the books, as another highly competitive week of practice was capped off with Saturday’s annual all-star game, with the National squad edging the American, 27-24.

After years at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, this year’s event got an updated venue at the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium. As is the case every year, NFL team staff and media from all over descended upon Mobile to watch some of this year’s best college prospects try to improve their draft stock with a strong performance throughout the week.

In case you missed any of the action, here are all the best highlights from Saturday’s game:

