How to watch top draft prospect Trevor Lawrence throw at his pro day on Friday

Fans will have the opportunity to watch former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence run through passing drills via the ACC Network on Friday. The workout, which will be in front of NFL scouts, will begin at 10 a.m. EST and will be simulcast on ESPN2. The NFL Network will also air the workout.

Lawrence, who is expected to be taken with the first overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in April’s NFL Draft, decided not to participate in Clemson’s pro day and instead hold his own private workout at the Tigers’ indoor facility. Clemson hasn’t scheduled its pro day yet, but most that have been scheduled will take place from mid-March to early April.

He reportedly wanted to move his workout forward so that he could undergo surgery in mid-February for a left labrum repair. According to ESPN, the surgery is not expected to impact Lawrence’s readiness for training camp.

With the moved up pro day, he will have the opportunity to throw for NFL personnel pre-surgery and keep his recovery on schedule to be healthy by the start of the 2021 season.