Watch top Bruins prospect Jack Studnicka beat defenders with unreal skill originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Bruins decided not to trade their top prospects, including Jack Studnicka, before Monday afternoon's NHL trade deadline. The decision should prove to be a smart one.

Studnicka, who's currently playing for the OHL's Niagara IceDogs, offered a glimpse of his incredible talent in a Feb. 7 game against the Mississauga Steelheads. Watch him slip past two opponents and nearly score an amazing goal in the video below:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Jack Studnicka (#NHLBruins prospect) with one of the best rushes I've seen. Toe drag around one defender, through the legs of another, and then a backhander off both posts and out. The no-goal of the year. pic.twitter.com/xJJBB1ayU8 — Mitch Brown (@MitchLBrown) February 26, 2019

Studnicka has to work on the goal celebrations (he didn't score on this play), but the moves in the build-up were pretty sweet. The Bruins certainly could use that type of speed and puck-handling ability in their lineup - and he might have a chance to make the NHL roster as early as next season.

The 20-year-old center has tallied 33 points (17 goals, 16 assists) in 21 games for the IceDogs this season. Studnicka was a second-round pick (53rd overall) of Boston in the 2017 NHL Draft.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.