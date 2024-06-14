WATCH: Top 2025 LB Mason Posa fakes out Oregon, Texas A&M while committing to Wisconsin

Newest Wisconsin football commit Mason Posa entertained family and friends during his commitment announcement on Thursday evening.

He announced his pledge to Wisconsin, joining the Badgers’ growing class of 2025 that now ranks No. 13 in the nation.

He chose the Badgers over other finalists Texas A&M and Oregon. He actually appeared poised to commit to both top programs by briefly placing each respective hat near his head. But then Jump Around started blaring in the background as he duped out both the Ducks and Aggies to end up choosing the Badgers.

The moment he made it official 🔥 4⭐️ linebacker Mason Posa commits to Wisconsin @BadgerFootball live on 247Sports. @MasonPosa x @Badger247 pic.twitter.com/te2jjo9NRQ — 247Sports (@247Sports) June 14, 2024

“Y’all already knew,” Posa shouted in his announcement. “The University of Wisconsin!”

A round of applause from family and friends followed Posa’s decision, which took place at La Cueva High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Posa became Wisconsin’s seventh addition to its class of 2025 since the beginning of June, joining OT Logan Powell, three-star OT Logan Davenport, three-star CB Rukeem Stroud, three-star CB Jahmare Washington, three-star TE Nizyi Davis and three-star DL Torin Pettaway.

247Sports ranks the four-star linebacker as the No. 154 player in the class of 2025, No. 18 linebacker and No. 1 recruit from his home state of New Mexico.

He is commitment No. 18 overall for the Badgers in the class and the fourth blue-chip player. The group rose to the No. 13 national ranking with his pledge.

Despite 21 other offers, Posa appears both confident with his choice and ecstatic about his future. Given the impact of NIL and mobility in today’s collegiate atmosphere, that certainly serves as a welcome sight for Mike Tressel’s defensive unit.

