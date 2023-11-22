How to watch top-10 Creighton basketball vs. Colorado State in battle of unbeatens

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get ready for a fantastic Thanksgiving basketball feast.

Two unbeaten, high-scoring teams play Thursday at T-Mobile Center in the championship game of the Hall of Fame Classic.

The Colorado State men's basketball team will play top-10 Creighton. Both teams average more than 85 points per game.

Here's a look at everything to know about Thursday's game.

What time does Colorado State vs. Creighton basketball start?

Date: Thursday, Nov. 23

Start time: 2 p.m. MT/3 p.m. CT

Thursday's game between Colorado State and Creighton will begin at 2 p.m. MT and 3 p.m. local time in Kansas City.

What channel is the Colorado State vs. Creighton basketball on?

The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.

How to find CBS Sports Network (CBSSN):

Comcast/Xfinity: 412 (846 for HD)

DirecTV: 221

Dish Network: 158

Fort Collins Connexion: 70

Online stream: CBSSports.com/CBS-Sports-Network/

Who are the announcers for Colorado State vs. Creighton basketball?

Play-by-play: Jason Knapp

Analyst: Steve Lappas

How can you listen to the game on the radio?

The CSU broadcast is available on 99.1 FM or on the Varsity Network app.

CSU's radio team will be Matthew Wozniak (play-by-play) and Adam Nigon (analyst).

What are the records, rankings?

Both teams are 5-0. CSU received one vote in the latest AP poll. Creighton is No. 8 in the AP poll and No. 7 in the coaches poll.

CSU beat Boston College 86-74 Wednesday to reach the title game. Creighton beat Loyola-Chicago 88-65.

Who are the coaches?

CSU is led by Niko Medved, who is in his sixth season as head coach of the Rams. He's 97-64 at CSU and 176-151 overall in his career. Creighton is led by Greg McDermott, who is in his 14th season leading the Bluejays. He's 305-150 at Creighton and 454-281 overall in his career.

Stadium information

The game will be at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. T-Mobile Center has a capacity of 18,000.

What do the metrics say?

CSU is No. 51 in KenPom and Creighton is No. 9.

Who are the top players to watch?

COLORADO STATE

Isaiah Stevens: The Mountain West's career assists leader and is CSU's top scorer at 17 points per game.

Joel Scott: The Black Hills State transfer big man is second in scoring at 16.2 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds.

Nique Clifford: The Colorado transfer wing is averaging 14.6 points per game and a team-high 7 rebounds per game.

CREIGHTON

Trey Alexander: The 6-foot-4 guard leads Creighton in scoring at 21 points per game, rebounding (7.3 per game) and in assists.

Baylor Scheierman: The 6-foot-7 guard is second on the team in scoring at 18 points per game and has the most 3-pointers for the Bluejays. He scored 24 against Loyola-Chicago.

Ryan Kalkbrenner: The 7-foot-1 center is always a lob threat and is third on the team in scoring at 12.8 points per game. He poured in 29 points in the win over Loyola-Chicago.

