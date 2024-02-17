Watch: Tony Vitello recaps Vols’ win against Texas Tech

No. 8 Tennessee (1-0) defeated No. 22 Texas Tech (0-1), 6-2, Friday in the Shriners Children’s College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, home of Major League Baseball’s Texas Rangers.

Rankings reflect the USA TODAY Sports baseball coaches poll.

Tony Vitello entered his seventh season as the Vols’ head coach in 2024.

Tennessee will also play Oklahoma on Saturday (8 p.m. EST), while concluding play in the Shriners Children’s College Baseball Showdown on Sunday versus Baylor (7:30 p.m. EST). All games can be watched on FloBaseball. Games can be streamed on FloBaseball and the FloSports app.

Following Tennessee’s opening day win versus Texas Tech, Vitello met with media. His media availability can be watched below.

