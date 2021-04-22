Watch: Tony Romo eagles his first hole at Veritex Bank Championship

Liz Roscher
·1 min read
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, NEVADA - JULY 11: Former NFL athlete Tony Romo with the Dallas Cowboys chips up to the ninth green during round two of the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe South golf course on July 11, 2020 in South Lake Tahoe, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Amateur golfer Tony Romo is competing with the pros. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Golf is more than a post-retirement hobby for Tony Romo. He takes it very seriously, competing in PGA Tour events as an amateur and routinely golfing with established pros. In fact, one of his frequent golfing partners, Will Zalatoris, just burst onto the golf scene with a second-place finish at the 2021 Masters. 

Romo isn't at that level yet, but he may be getting there. He teed off at No. 10 at the Veritex Bank Championship on Thursday and wowed the crowd with an eagle on his first hole of the day.

Here's another angle of Romo's eagle, which gives you a better idea of how hard the wind was blowing when he hit the ball. 

Romo went on to double bogey No. 13, so he's even through five holes and tied for 51st. 

