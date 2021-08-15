Watch: Tony Jones, Jr.’s 18-yard touchdown run

Notre Dame was well-represented in Baltimore Saturday night as the Saints brought former Irish standouts Tony Jones, Jr,. and Ian Book to town.

Book made his NFL preseason debut while Jones got started on his second season in the league, again with the Saints.

Jones had a strong night as he rushed seven times for 82 yards and a touchdown. That touchdown was an 18-yarder that gave the Saints a second quarter lead. See it below:

The Saints ultimately fell to the Ravens, 17-14.

