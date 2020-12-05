Watch: Tony Finau makes hole-in-one during Round 3 of Mayakoba Golf Classic
Vying for his second career PGA Tour win and trying to stay in touch with leader Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau aced the short par-3 fourth hole Saturday at the Mayakoba Golf Classic.
Numero uno! ☝@TonyFinauGolf reels it in for an ACE in Mexico. #QuickHits pic.twitter.com/KltCjMwOD2
— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 5, 2020
Finau followed his hole-in-one with a birdie at the fifth hole and a birdie at No. 7. He was in solo second place at the time, three shots back of Grillo.