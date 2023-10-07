College Football: How to watch the Kentucky vs. Georgia game tonight
NCAA college football is back for the 2023 season, with over 85 games taking place just in Week 6. One of those must-watch games? Today's No. 20 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia game at Sanford Stadium. Are you ready to watch the Kentucky Wildcats vs. Georgia Bulldogs face off? Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Kentucky vs. Georgia match, plus the rest of the schedule for Week 6 of the 2023 NCAA college football season.
How to watch Kentucky vs. Georgia game:
Date: Saturday, Oct. 7
Time: 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT
Game: Kentucky vs. Georgia
TV Channel: ESPN
Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo
When is the Kentucky vs. Georgia game?
The Wildcats head face the Bulldogs on their home turf this Saturday at 7 p.m. ET.
What channel is the Kentucky vs. Georgia game on?
Tonight's Kentucky vs. Georgia game will air on ESPN. Don't have access to ESPN? Here's what we recommend for streaming Saturday's game, plus the rest of the 2023 NCAA college football season.
Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to ESPN, ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network, SECN, and access to ESPN+. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NCAA football games in 2023. Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation.
While it usually costs $70 per month, right on time for football season, Hulu is offering new and eligible returning subscribers Hulu + Live TV at a discounted rate of $49.99 per month for your first three months. Now through October 11.
Fubo TV gives you access to ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBSN, ABC, ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period.
College football games this week:
Week 6
Wednesday, Oct. 4
Jacksonville State at Middle Tennessee | 8 p.m. | ESPNU
Florida International at New Mexico State | 9 p.m. | CBSSN
Thursday, Oct. 5
Sam Houston at Liberty | 7 p.m. | CBSSN
Western Kentucky at Louisiana Tech | 8 p.m. | ESPNU
Friday, Oct. 6
Cornell at Harvard | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
Kansas State at Oklahoma State | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
Nebraska at Illinois | 8 p.m. | FS1
Saturday, Oct. 7
No. 12 Oklahoma vs. No. 3 Texas (at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas) | 12 p.m. | ABC
Maryland at No. 4 Ohio State | 12 p.m. | FOX
No. 23 LSU at No. 21 Missouri | 12 p.m. | ESPN
Boston College at Army | 12 p.m. | CBSSN
Western Michigan at Mississippi State | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
Rutgers at Wisconsin | 12 p.m. | Peacock
William & Mary at Virginia | 12 p.m. | ACC Network
Toledo at UMass | 12 p.m. | ESPNU
Rhode Island at Brown | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Stony Brook at Morgan State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Stonehill at Merrimack | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Holy Cross at Bucknell | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Georgetown at Penn | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Lafayette at Princeton | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Lehigh at Fordham | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Dayton at Morehead State | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Stetson at Presbyterian | 1 p.m. | ESPN+
Yale at Dartmouth | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Samford at Wofford | 1:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Marshall at NC State | 2 p.m. | CW Network
UTSA at Temple | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Central Michigan at Buffalo | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Virginia Lynchburg at South Carolina State | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Western Illinois at North Dakota | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Valparaiso at Drake | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
The Citadel at Furman | 2 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 13 Washington State at UCLA | 3 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Howard at Northwestern | 3 p.m. | Big Ten Network
North Dakota State at Missouri State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Murray State at South Dakota | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
UT Martin at Eastern Illinois | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Tennessee State at Kennesaw State | 3 p.m. | ESPN+
Virginia Tech at No. 5 Florida State | 3:30 p.m.
No. 11 Alabama at Texas A&M | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
Syracuse at No. 14 North Carolina | 3:30 p.m.
Purdue at Iowa | 3:30 p.m. | Peacock
Wake Forest at Clemson | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
North Texas at Navy | 3:30 p.m. | CBSSN
Ball State at Eastern Michigan | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio) | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Kent State at Ohio | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Northern Illinois at Akron | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Grambling at Alcorn State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Mercer at East Tennessee State | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN+
Vanderbilt at Florida | 4 p.m. | SEC Network
UCF at Kansas | 4 p.m. | FOX
Arkansas State at Troy | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M (in Mobile, Ala.) | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Houston Christian at Nicholls | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Northwestern State at Lamar | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
Western Carolina at Chattanooga | 4 p.m. | ESPN+
UConn at Rice | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
SE Missouri State at Central Arkansas | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
SE Louisiana at UIW | 5 p.m. | ESPN+
Tulsa at Florida Atlantic | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Southern Illinois at Youngstown State | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Robert Morris at Gardner-Webb | 6 p.m. | ESPN+
Colorado at Arizona State | 6:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
No. 20 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia | 7 p.m. | ESPN
South Alabama at UL Monroe | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Old Dominion at Southern Miss | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
South Dakota State at Illinois State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Florida A&M at Southern | 7 p.m. | ESPNU
Southern Utah at Tarleton State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
Montana at UC Davis | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
UNI at Indiana State | 7 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 2 Michigan at Minnesota | 7:30 p.m. | NBC/Peacock
No. 10 Notre Dame at No. 25 Louisville | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
Arkansas at No. 16 Ole Miss | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Georgia Tech at No. 17 Miami (Fla.) | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
No. 24 Fresno State at Wyoming | 8 p.m.
Texas Tech at Baylor | 8 p.m. | ESPN2
TCU at Iowa State | 8 p.m.
San Jose State at Boise State | 8 p.m. | CBSSN
McNeese at Texas A&M-Commerce | 8 p.m. | ESPN+
Idaho at Cal Poly | 8:05 p.m. | ESPN+
Stephen F. Austin at Utah Tech | 9 p.m. | ESPN+
No. 15 Oregon State at Cal | 10 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
Arizona at No. 9 USC | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
South Florida at UAB
Texas State at Louisiana
Which channels is college football on?
The 2023 NCAA college football season will air across ESPN, ESPN+, Fox, FS1, ABC, CBS and NBC, plus, there will be a handful of games on smaller networks and sports streamers such as ACC Network, SEC Network, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Network, Altitude Sports and more.
Every way to watch college football in 2023:
- Most budget-friendly way to stream NCAA college football
ESPN+
- Best way to watch NCAA college football
Hulu + Live TV
- Best way to watch NCAA AND NFL football games
Fubo TV
- Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, ABC, NBC, SECN and ACCN
Sling TV Orange & Blue + Sports add-on
- Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBS, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and Altitude Sports
DirecTV Choice
- Watch ESPN, Fox, FS1, CBS, CBSN, NBC and ABC
YouTube TV
- Stream Big Ten Saturday Night on NBC
Peacock
- Stream Big Ten on CBS
Paramount+