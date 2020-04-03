Watch tonight: Jeff Gordon, Rusty Wallace discuss Bristol endings, their relationship today

Jeff Gordon and Rusty Wallace, two NASCAR Hall of Famers, didn’t see eye to eye for a long while.

The two drivers were among the greatest of their generation, and that led to inevitable on-track clashes. Two in particular that stand out occurred five years apart, but both at Bristol Motor Speedway — in 1997 and 2002, Gordon used his bumper to knock Wallace up the track during the final laps and pull ahead for the victory.

It contributed to an icy relationship between the two competitors and champions.

Friday night at 7 p.m. ET on NASCAR’s YouTube, Facebook and Twitter platforms, a longform interview with Gordon, Wallace and host Alex Weaver will air as the two discuss those Bristol finishes, their rivalry then … and their relationship today.

Set your alarms and put it in your Google calendar, then come back at 7 p.m. ET — with a bowl of popcorn, perhaps.