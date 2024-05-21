Watch tomorrow's squad announcement on BBC Sport Scotland
The big day is almost upon us. Tomorrow we find out who will we be cheering to glory in Germany.
Well, something like that. Steve Clarke announces his 28-man training squad for the European Championship tomorrow afternoon and you can catch all the build-up and reaction right here.
Follow our live text from 10am, as we fill you in all the news. Will there be a few wildcards? Will there be a shock omission? Stay with us to find out.
We'll be with you right through the announcement, and will stream Steve Clarke's press conference - slated to begin at 12.30pm.
Who will fill the right-back slot? Will James Forrest succeed in his late quest for a ticket to Germany? Has Harvey Barnes defected north? Will Clarke actually name four goalkeepers?
We'll find out tomorrow. See you then.