Watch Tommy Rees share his thoughts on Alabama football quarterbacks
Here's what offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said on Sunday about the Alabama football quarterback competition.
Here's what offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said on Sunday about the Alabama football quarterback competition.
Scott Pianowski examines the 2023 fantasy quarterback landscape, breaking down the position into tiers to help you get ready.
The Cowboys are shifting their offensive system more drastically than they have since Prescott earned his starting role in 2016.
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to its fastest track this weekend as the chase for the final playoff spots heats up.
For 27 agonizing seconds, Alyssa Naeher thought she'd kept American dreams alive. And then, in an instant, by the tiniest of margins, the USWNT was gutted.
The 31-year-old fought tears as she spoke to reporters after the match.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
World Wrestling Entertainment staged its marquee mid-year event Saturday as SummerSlam at Ford Field, home of the NFL’s Detroit Lions.
When you need to wake up to catch Women's World Cup games, where to watch and more.
The Dutch dominated possession in the first round of the knockout stage.
The USWNT will face its nemesis after a flat second-place finish in the group stage.
Here's a look at the potential first-ballot Hall-of-Famers for next year's class.
Ex-Broncos coach Nathanial Hackett didn't play any starters during the 2022 preseason.
"I thought the transfer window, I thought the portal was closed. Oh, that's just for the student-athletes."
Stanton basically jogged home from second in the third inning of Astros-Yankees.
With TV executives firmly in control of a sport that's fracturing more and more by the day, it's easy to be a jaded fan. And if you're one of those fans, you should be pulling for a school that just got left behind.
Zach Thomas, Darrelle Revis and Joe Thomas were among the Hall of Fame's newest class.
The Mets made multiple blockbuster trades at the deadline to move expensive players for young prospects.
The British boxers were scheduled to fight Aug. 12 in London, almost eight years after their first bout.
I'm not buying into the Justin Fields hype. Prove me wrong.
Sills was indicted in February, less than two weeks before the Eagles played in the Super Bowl.