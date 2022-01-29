Watch: Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry have 100 tries to hole an ace. Do they?

In Round 3 of the Farmers Insurance Open, Maverick McNealy holed his second career hole-in-one. But how hard is that feat?

Well, at the Dubai Desert Classic, the DP World Tour gave Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood 50 balls apiece on a 149-yard par 3 to see if either can accomplish one of the most coveted achievements in golf, even though each of them has already nailed a number of aces before.

What starts out as a fun challenge turns into an agonizing, but entertaining (for the viewer, at least) endeavor. Amid many outbursts and thrown clubs between the two, can a couple of top-50 golfers in the world notch an ace after many close — and not-so-close — calls? Watch for yourself.