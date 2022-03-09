Watch: Tom Pelissero, Rich Eisen review how Seahawks, Broncos trade went down

Yahoo Sports Videos

Chicago Sky F Candace Parker spoke with Yahoo Sports women’s basketball expert Cassandra Negley about progress made in the Women’s NCAA Tournament since her time at Tennessee, her picks to make noise in this year’s tournament, and why South Carolina may be the hungriest team in the nation. Candace Parker joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of Degree’s Bracket Gap Challenge. While society continues to make strides in elevating women’s athletics, the goal of the Bracket Gap Challenge is to draw more attention to the women’s game and in turn, help drive even more promotion, attendance, and funding. Candace encourages fans to fill out a Women’s March Madness® Tournament bracket at BracketGapChallenge.com.