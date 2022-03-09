Watch: Tom Pelissero, Rich Eisen review how Seahawks, Broncos trade went down
All the nuts and bolts, hows and whys behind the huge @DangeRussWilson trade to #BroncosCountry from the man who broke the story @TomPelissero — this is great:#NFL #NFLDraft#NFLFreeAgency pic.twitter.com/EJYy0VO0G8
— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) March 9, 2022
