WATCH: Tom Izzo talks about how new Michigan State basketball dunker Coen Carr relates to MSU dunkers of the past

Michigan State basketball has a very talented freshman class this year, and perhaps the one fans are most excited to see live is Coen Carr. The MSU forward is known for being one of the most athletic players in college right now, to the point where he has even been compared to Zion Williamson.

This week, Tom Izzo was asked how Carr compares to some Spartan dunkers of the past, and he gave a fun answer.

You can watch Izzo’s video below, and you can watch Coen Carr throw down some ridiculous dunks here.

Izzo on how Coen Carr compares to other Michigan State dunkers in the past: pic.twitter.com/6PUEXZklcO — Michigan State Content (@msucontent) September 9, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire