WATCH: Tom Izzo speaks on Steven Izzo’s first bucket for MSU basketball

Steven Izzo finally did it, scoring his first career basket for Michigan State in the closing moments of the Spartans win over Rutgers on Sunday afternoon.

The basket was a special moments for all of Spartan Nation: the fans, the players and most especially for his dad, the head coach, Tom Izzo.

After the game, Izzo spoke to Andy Katz and the first question was about Steven’s bucket:

"I love the fact that my players were probably more excited than I was" Tom Izzo loved seeing the support and celebration from the team as his son Steven Izzo scored his first career points today 🙌 @MSU_Basketball pic.twitter.com/RXUtvlocOl — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 14, 2024

You can watch the basket by clicking here

