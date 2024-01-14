Advertisement

WATCH: Tom Izzo speaks on Steven Izzo’s first bucket for MSU basketball

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

Steven Izzo finally did it, scoring his first career basket for Michigan State in the closing moments of the Spartans win over Rutgers on Sunday afternoon.

The basket was a special moments for all of Spartan Nation: the fans, the players and most especially for his dad, the head coach, Tom Izzo.

After the game, Izzo spoke to Andy Katz and the first question was about Steven’s bucket:

