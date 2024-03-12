WATCH: Tom Izzo reacts to Michigan State basketball’s loss to Indiana
It was another tough road loss for Michigan State basketball at Indiana on Sunday, and Tom Izzo wasn’t thrilled with the performance, despite being proud of his team for fighting through a rough night.
Izzo didn’t like the shots that his team took down the stretch as they lost a late lead.
You can watch his full press conference from after the game below:
