WATCH: Tom Izzo joins SVP after emotional win over Indiana

Cory Linsner
·1 min read

MSU took on Indiana on Tuesday night in front of an emotional and energetic crowd at the Breslin Center. The Spartans knocked off Indiana 80-65, giving Spartan nation a much needed smile.

Following the emotional win over Indiana, Tom Izzo joined Scott Van Pelt on ESPN’s SportsCenter to have an emotional conversation with the show’s host SVP.

Watch the emotional 5-minute conversation here:

