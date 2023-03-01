WATCH: Tom Izzo hilariously tells BTN what he told Michigan State basketball at halftime of Nebraska game

Michigan State basketball may have ended up beating Nebraska 80-67 on the road on Tuesday night for a much-needed win, but it started off pretty ugly in Lincoln as the Spartans 38 first half points to Nebraska and only scored 26 themselves.

That changed pretty past in the second half, as MSU held the Cornhuskers to 29 points and scored 54 points.

After the game, Tom Izzo told the Big Ten Network what he told his team at halftime, and it was hilarious:

“WOULD SOMEBODY PLEASE GUARD SOMEBODY!!!” -Vintage Tom Izzo

Here’s the video:

Never change, Tom Izzo. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/yN0VBciBRR — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 1, 2023

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

More!

WATCH: Insane sequence from Jaren Jackson Jr. Michigan State basketball overcomes huge deficit, defeats Nebraska in Lincoln Michigan State gymnastics wins first ever Big Ten championship

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire