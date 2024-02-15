WATCH: Tom Izzo’s full post-game press conference following Michigan State basketball’s win over Penn State

Following his team’s win over Penn State on Wednesday night on the road, Tom Izzo was in an interesting position. Michigan State basketball accomplished something that has all but eluded them this year: they got a road win. But at times, they looked sloppy, his star players, A.J. Hoggard and Tyson Walker, didn’t really show up all game, and they nearly let the lead slip away on numerous occasions.

But, the team still came away with a very important road win, a loss here would’ve been rather devastating considering how the season has gone, and they still largely handled the Nittany Lions for the full game.

In his post game press conference, which you can see below, you can watch as Izzo tries to make sense of a victory for his team that never felt great, despite them being in control nearly the whole time.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Andrew Brewster on Twitter @IAmBrewster.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire